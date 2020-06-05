Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases 1,097 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.9% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN traded up $5.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.49. 2,523,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,904. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.89.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

