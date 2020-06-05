Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases 1,110 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.58. 1,241,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,176. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

