Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases 1,853 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after buying an additional 255,868 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,954,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,663. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

