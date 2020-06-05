Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases 2,745 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Ameren were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 282.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.95. 191,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average is $76.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.