Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases 404 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 26.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,094,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,628,000 after purchasing an additional 228,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,016. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.99 and its 200-day moving average is $137.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

