Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases 637 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $4,259,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $5.73 on Friday, reaching $206.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.64.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

