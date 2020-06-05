Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases Shares of 5,536 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $166.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,928. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $173.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

