Amica Retiree Medical Trust Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 424.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 75.3% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average of $94.84. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.43.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 50,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $5,132,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,082 shares of company stock valued at $14,371,741 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

