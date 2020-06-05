Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 4,634 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 34,781,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,737,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.