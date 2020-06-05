Amica Retiree Medical Trust Takes $482,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,777,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,170,000 after acquiring an additional 40,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,516,000 after buying an additional 146,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,728,000 after buying an additional 149,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,694,000 after buying an additional 50,276 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $149,018,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,876 shares of company stock worth $1,053,224. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.46. 60,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.98. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

