Amica Retiree Medical Trust Trims Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owned about 0.13% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.07. The stock had a trading volume of 28,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,266. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.52. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.93 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 29.09%.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.16 per share, for a total transaction of $190,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

