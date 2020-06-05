Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells $247,727.66 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou sold 13,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $247,727.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 488,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,438. The company has a market capitalization of $874.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,482,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 219,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

