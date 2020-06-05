Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,216,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,748,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,952,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,642 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Amphenol by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,478,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,342,000 after purchasing an additional 873,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,552,000 after purchasing an additional 839,032 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $601,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,082 shares of company stock valued at $14,371,741. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APH traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average is $94.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

