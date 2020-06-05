Analysts Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Target Price at $41.40

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several brokerages have commented on AN. TheStreet lowered AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cfra lowered their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoNation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

AutoNation stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.70. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard purchased 1,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

