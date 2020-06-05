Analysts Set Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target at $12.81

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SABR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. 18,845,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,600,770. Sabre has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, Director John C. Siciliano purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,826.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Sabre by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,917,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,703,000 after purchasing an additional 329,974 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 360.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,121,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057,878 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,242,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,405,000 after purchasing an additional 106,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sabre by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,160,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,323,000 after acquiring an additional 184,227 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Sabre by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,950,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,203 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

