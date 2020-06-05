Analysts Set VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Price Target at $2.87

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.87.

Several research analysts have commented on VEON shares. BidaskClub raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. VTB Capital raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.90 to $2.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

Get VEON alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VEON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

VEON stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. 530,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774,887. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. VEON has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.