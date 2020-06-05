Andrew C. Teich Buys 4,022 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Stock

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $34,227.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,748.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,679. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $991.34 million, a PE ratio of -34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.