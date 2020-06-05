Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Angling Direct (LON:ANG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (2.03) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
LON ANG opened at GBX 61.30 ($0.81) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.36 million and a P/E ratio of -102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.25. Angling Direct has a 12 month low of GBX 25.03 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 77 ($1.01).
About Angling Direct
Read More: Convertible Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Angling Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angling Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.