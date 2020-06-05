ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $248.30 and last traded at $246.92, approximately 1,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.23 and a 200-day moving average of $216.53.

About ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY)

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, female fitness, and skiing products,as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

