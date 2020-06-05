Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on AROC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Archrock from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of AROC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.87. 90,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,286. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 2.86. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. Archrock had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

In related news, Director Gordon T. Hall acquired 22,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $85,123.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,074 shares in the company, valued at $705,131.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon T. Hall acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,955.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 147,361 shares of company stock worth $462,103. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Archrock by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Archrock by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 386,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 37.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

