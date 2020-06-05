Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.63.

Arcimoto stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. 197,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.66. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 259.21% and a negative net margin of 1,552.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

