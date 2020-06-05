Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of FUV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.72. 197,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,979. Arcimoto has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 1,552.73% and a negative return on equity of 259.21%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

