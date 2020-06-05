Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Cut to “Sell” at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $4.40 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. Pareto Securities downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of ASC stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.06 million, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $9.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 560,422 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 332,622 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 632,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 295,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 258,789 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 232,100 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

