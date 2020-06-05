Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Director David S. Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AJG traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.96. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,086,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,441,000 after acquiring an additional 722,030 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

