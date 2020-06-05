Auctus Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Auctus has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $4,123.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Auctus token can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $447.07 or 0.04590188 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002516 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002949 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,641 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.