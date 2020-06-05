Australian Vintage (ASX:AVG) Shares Down 2.4%

Australian Vintage Limited (ASX:AVG) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.41 ($0.29) and last traded at A$0.41 ($0.29), 135,651 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.42 ($0.30).

The stock has a market cap of $115.09 million and a PE ratio of 16.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 4.55.

About Australian Vintage (ASX:AVG)

Australian Vintage Ltd produces, packages, markets, and distributes wine. The company operates through Australasia/North America Packaged, UK/Europe, Cellar Door, Australasia/North America Bulk Wine and Processing, and Vineyards segments. It offers wine under the Miranda, Nepenthe, McGuigan Wines, Tempus Two, and Passion Pop brands.

