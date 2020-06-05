AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Increased by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in AutoZone by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $19.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,153.93. 210,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,006. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,058.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,072.16.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 89.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,120.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,212.35.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

