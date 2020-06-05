Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Receives $126.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison stock traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.60. 22,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.88 and its 200-day moving average is $120.00. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.