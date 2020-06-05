Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Sells $99,876.20 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.60, for a total value of $99,876.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rebecca Bottorff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bandwidth alerts:

On Tuesday, May 5th, Rebecca Bottorff sold 602 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $58,050.86.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,409 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,720.00.

BAND traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.00. The stock had a trading volume of 586,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,829. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,747.50 and a beta of 0.79. Bandwidth Inc has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $119.98.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. William Blair started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.