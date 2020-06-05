Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 490.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Bank of America stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,001,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,348,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.58. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

