Bank of Hawaii Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 106.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 896,272 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $60,633,000 after buying an additional 461,591 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 236,272 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 94,348 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 688.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 352,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $23,894,000 after acquiring an additional 307,992 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 591,997 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,049,000 after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $3,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,598,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,915,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.53. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

