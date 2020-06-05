Bank of Hawaii Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $5.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.13. The company had a trading volume of 126,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $352.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

