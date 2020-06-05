Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24,771.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,144,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,540,000 after buying an additional 4,127,915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,922,000 after purchasing an additional 674,765 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,125.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 140,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 134,117 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,535,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,636 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.18. 11,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.42 and its 200-day moving average is $105.15. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $117.59.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.