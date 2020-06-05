Bank of Hawaii Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,307 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. 12,038,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,429,322. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

