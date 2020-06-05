Bank of Hawaii Has $3.11 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after buying an additional 796,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after buying an additional 994,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

WMT stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.56. 13,093,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,921,433. The company has a market capitalization of $349.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.31. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

