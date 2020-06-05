Bank of Hawaii Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $36,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.77. 46,466,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,227,114. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $226.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

