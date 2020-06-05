Bank of Hawaii Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 155,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,274 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 69.7% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 13,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 101.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 141.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,436,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,168,000 after acquiring an additional 71,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $4.15 on Friday, hitting $182.87. 1,744,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,337. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

