Bank of Hawaii Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after buying an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 336.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after acquiring an additional 640,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.62.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $392.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.46. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $395.72. The stock has a market cap of $187.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

