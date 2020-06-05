Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,237 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.85. 6,080,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.37 billion, a PE ratio of 91.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $57.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. FIG Partners began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

