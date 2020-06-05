Bank of Hawaii Sells 644 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,026 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 39.2% during the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 123,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 34,671 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 41,576 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,261,819 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $178,480,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.86. 11,841,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,033,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,938 shares of company stock valued at $14,683,188. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.