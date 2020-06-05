Barclays Boosts Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $275.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price increased by Barclays from $130.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $141.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Mongodb from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.14.

Shares of Mongodb stock traded down $22.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,219,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of -63.48 and a beta of 0.77. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $243.92.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $47,554.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,783.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $5,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,167 shares in the company, valued at $62,079,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,667 shares of company stock worth $14,513,027 in the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

