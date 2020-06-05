Barclays Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $54.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FANG. MKM Partners raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.22. 372,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,045. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $111.84. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -122.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 256.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 323,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 232,378 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 283,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 320,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

