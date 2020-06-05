Barclays Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $365.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $260.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPGI. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.53.
Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $330.09. The company had a trading volume of 591,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.65 and a 200-day moving average of $278.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 316,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).
