Barclays Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $365.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $260.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPGI. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.53.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $330.09. The company had a trading volume of 591,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.65 and a 200-day moving average of $278.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 316,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

