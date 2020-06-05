Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Investec cut Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 959,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,346. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Barclays has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 412,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.