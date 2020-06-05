Bellevue Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth about $130,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,963 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth about $84,587,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth about $81,201,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,054 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $93.93. 9,586,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,770,977. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.05.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $3,030,931.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $584,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,161,433 shares of company stock worth $658,655,485. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

