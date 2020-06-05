Bellevue Asset Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $520.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.95.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $419.60. 5,095,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,039,115. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $458.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $429.07 and a 200 day moving average of $363.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

