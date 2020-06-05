Bellevue Asset Management LLC Buys 350 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $76.51. 1,868,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,340. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

