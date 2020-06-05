Bellevue Asset Management LLC Buys 428 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,948 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 8.0% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 383,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,679,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Starbucks by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,889 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after acquiring an additional 572,702 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.14. 12,014,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,175,479. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47. The company has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,056,756. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

