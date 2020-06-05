Bellevue Asset Management LLC Buys 9,430 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 13,828 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 25,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000.

IYE stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.67. 3,424,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,778. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

