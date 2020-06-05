Bellevue Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,411 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of FTSM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.84. 1,266,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,866. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average is $59.84. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $60.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

